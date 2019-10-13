Dr. Zafar for effective NMP for ensuring safe medicines

(@imziishan)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2019 ) :Special Advisor to the Prime Minister on National Health, Dr. Zafar Mirza has stressed on the need of an effective National Medicine Policy (NMP) for ensuring safe medicines in the country.

He expressed these views while addressing at the closing ceremony of 4-day national consultative meeting for development of National Medicine Policy (NMP)-Pakistan, said a press release.

He said that the government plans to enhance capacity of pharmaceutical sector for availability of medicines which aims at ensuring quality procedures, effective regulations, promoting rational use and increased access strategies through integrated supply chain mechanisms.

It was the vision of the leadership to introduce well framed reforms in health system whose ultimate beneficiaries are people of Pakistan, he said.

The Advisor said that the first ever National Medicine Policy will be launched next month for addressing the issues of medicine quality, procurement, pricing and most of all accessibility.

Furthermore, pharmaceutical sector will be strengthened to provide a boost to exports of Pharmaceuticals.

This activity is the part of integrated health system strengthening and services delivery (IHSS-SD).

The consultative meeting was attended by experts from DRAP, regulatory affairs, academia, pharmaceutical manufacturers and retailers, international health partners and civil society representatives.

The policy addresses the issue of access to essential medicines, regulations for the manufacturing and quality assurance, licensing and sale of medicines and their supply chain management, rational use of medicines, and building of professional capacity of scientists, managers, and healthcare working in this sector.

Dr. Zafar Mirza, while explaining the purposes of the policy, said that experts have rightly identified essential principles for strengthening of the system which requires an equally effective implementation plan for transferring benefit of NMP to the patient.

Experts in the meeting provided their input and emphasized on the need of self-reliance in pharmaceutical sector keeping in view the already established standards of pharmaceutical sector management.