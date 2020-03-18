UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Dr Zafar For Empowering SAARC Secretariat To Act As Platform For Regional Efforts To Combat Pandemic

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Wed 18th March 2020 | 11:20 PM

Dr Zafar for empowering SAARC Secretariat to act as platform for regional efforts to combat pandemic

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister and Minister of State for Health Dr Zafar Mirza on Wednesday underscored the need to empower and mandate the SAARC Secretariat to act as platform for regional efforts to combat the pandemic.

Dr Zafar Mirza was speaking at a video-conference of SAARC member states to discuss responses to the Covid-19 outbreak. Among other measures, he proposed instituting exit screening by member states for travellers in the region, and instituting mechanisms for learning from the effective efforts of China, a SAARC Observer State, in containment and control.

He reiterated Pakistan's earlier proposal of hosting SAARC Health Ministers' Conference at the earliest opportunity.

Dr Mirza, while highlighting Pakistan's approaches and responses to the pandemic, underscored that Pakistan had been engaged in containment efforts from the outset of the outbreak. Pakistan's proactive strategy and containment efforts have been recognized and commended by the World Health Organization, he added.

Related Topics

Pakistan Prime Minister World China From

Recent Stories

Khalifa University grants IP licence to Emirati st ..

37 minutes ago

Minister reviews isolation wards in hospitals

2 minutes ago

UK Shutting Schools as National COVID-19 Death Tol ..

2 minutes ago

Number of Canadian COVID-19 Cases Rises by Third t ..

2 minutes ago

First Suspected Death From COVID-19 Recorded in Cr ..

2 minutes ago

Brazil Partially Closes Border With Venezuela Over ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.