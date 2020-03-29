UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Dr Zafar Mirza Expresses Gratitude To China For Extending Cooperation To Pakistan

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Sun 29th March 2020 | 03:00 PM

Dr Zafar Mirza expresses gratitude to China for extending cooperation to Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister on National Health Services Dr. Zafar Mirza Sunday expressed gratitude to China for extending cooperation to Pakistan in this difficult time in the form of supplying essential medical supplies and sharing expertise.

Talking to private news channels, he appreciated China's assistance for Pakistani citizens and said the arrival of Chinese doctors is important as Pakistan is just going to start training of healthcare professionals in critical care.

Zafar Mirza said Pakistan and China will continue cooperating with each other under the umbrella of China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) in the health sector too.

He also expressed hope that Pakistani health professionals will learn from their Chinese counterparts to stem the tide against coronavirus.

He said China has written a new history as for providing best public health facilities to corona patients by putting around 60 million people under quarantine.

"World has learnt a lot from China regarding the prevention and control of communicable diseases", he added.

Not even a single case came from China, he said, adding, this happened due to coordination and cooperation between the governments of Pakistan and China.

He said Pakistan is highly impressed with the way Chinese government dealt with thev Covid-19 by putting in place appropriate measures at appropriate time to contain the severity of the killer bug.

This joint fight against the epidemic, the traditional friendship and mutual trust between the two countries will be deepened, and the bilateral all-round cooperation will enjoy even broader prospects, he mentioned.

On behalf of the Pakistani government and people, he expressed his heartfelt thanks to the Chinese side, and said he believes that after the epidemic, the relationship between Pakistan and China will be more stronger.

Related Topics

Pakistan Prime Minister World China CPEC Sunday From Government Best Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Dubai Economy urges residents to shop responsibly, ..

17 minutes ago

Dubai saves 178 MW in electricity consumption duri ..

18 minutes ago

Over a thousand COVID-19 cases in India confirmed

48 minutes ago

Tokyo confirms 68 new coronavirus cases, record da ..

1 hour ago

Saudi Arabia extends suspension of work and flight ..

1 hour ago

Oman registers 15 new COVID-19 cases

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.