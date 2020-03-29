Dr Zafar Mirza expresses gratitude to China for extending cooperation to Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister on National Health Services Dr. Zafar Mirza Sunday expressed gratitude to China for extending cooperation to Pakistan in this difficult time in the form of supplying essential medical supplies and sharing expertise.

Talking to private news channels, he appreciated China's assistance for Pakistani citizens and said the arrival of Chinese doctors is important as Pakistan is just going to start training of healthcare professionals in critical care.

Zafar Mirza said Pakistan and China will continue cooperating with each other under the umbrella of China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) in the health sector too.

He also expressed hope that Pakistani health professionals will learn from their Chinese counterparts to stem the tide against coronavirus.

He said China has written a new history as for providing best public health facilities to corona patients by putting around 60 million people under quarantine.

"World has learnt a lot from China regarding the prevention and control of communicable diseases", he added.

Not even a single case came from China, he said, adding, this happened due to coordination and cooperation between the governments of Pakistan and China.

He said Pakistan is highly impressed with the way Chinese government dealt with thev Covid-19 by putting in place appropriate measures at appropriate time to contain the severity of the killer bug.

This joint fight against the epidemic, the traditional friendship and mutual trust between the two countries will be deepened, and the bilateral all-round cooperation will enjoy even broader prospects, he mentioned.

On behalf of the Pakistani government and people, he expressed his heartfelt thanks to the Chinese side, and said he believes that after the epidemic, the relationship between Pakistan and China will be more stronger.