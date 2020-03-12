Dr Zafar Mirza receives briefing on treatment facilities for coronavirus patients

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on National Health Services, Dr Zafar Mirza on Thursday received briefing on available facilities being provided to the confirmed coronavirus patients at isolation rooms of public hospitals

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on National Health Services, Dr Zafar Mirza on Thursday received briefing on available facilities being provided to the confirmed coronavirus patients at isolation rooms of public hospitals.

While chairing a meeting which was also attended by provincial representatives, Dr Zafar Mirza expressed satisfaction over services for coronavirus patients at public hospitals.

He said that all coronavirus patients in the country are stable and are being managed well.

He asked the doctors to remain vigilant on suspected patients and maintain privacy of the patients and avoid sharing personal details of them. He said that there is no need to panic as things are under control.

He said in present situation we need to focus on prevention and showing of responsibility." In case of any suspected coronavirus patient having disease symptoms, information should be shared immediately with the health officials, doctors or direct to Health Ministry's helpline number 1166.

He said that the government has made all necessary arrangements to have check on suspected coronavirus patients and its further spread.

Those citizens with having travel history of Iran and China and having coronavirus disease symptoms should contact to the medical experts, he added.

Dr Zafar Mirza said effective screening mechanism had been adopted at all Points of Entry (POE) to have check on coronavirus patients.

He said that proper screening mechanism had been developed at all airports besides availability of personal protection equipment kits for health staff and regular surveillance.

He expressed the hope that due to better health strategy there was no chance of outbreak of the virus in Pakistan. He added during last one month the Federal government had taken several steps and adopted standard operating procedure (SOP) about the disease.

He urged the media to play their positive role in providing information to the people regarding coronavirus.

He said that the federal and provincial governments are on same page and implementing a unified policy to protect Pakistan from the virus.