Dr. Zafar Mirza says Coronavirus cases will increase

(@fidahassanain)

Dr. Zafar Mirza says National Command and Operation Centre is closely watching the situation and will adopt strategy accordingly in consultation with various stakeholders.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 29th, 2020) Special Assistant on National Health Services Dr. Zafar Mirza urged people not to let their guard down against coronavirus, as the number of cases and deaths could increase in the country in coming days.

Giving media briefing in Islamabad, he said situation regarding availability of ventilators and beds across the country is under control.

The Special Assistant said 18 to 20 percent out of total number of ventilators are in use at the moment.

He said National Command and Operation Centre is closely watching the situation and will adopt strategy accordingly in consultation with various stakeholders.

Dr. Zafar Mirza said people could not grasp the situation regarding lockdown. He said a new instruction guide has been issued for the people who die of corona.

The Special Assistant said there has been no evidence so far of transmission of coronavirus from dead body. He said persons handling the dead body should adopt all precautionary measures, including use of personal protective equipment.

Dr Zafar Mirza said testing during Eid holidays was slow, but is again gaining momentum. He said 35 percent people in Pakistan have totally been recovered of this disease.