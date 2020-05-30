UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Dr Zafar Mirza Urges Citizens To Follow COVID-19 SOPs Vigorously

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Sat 30th May 2020 | 08:00 PM

Dr Zafar Mirza urges citizens to follow COVID-19 SOPs vigorously

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on National Health Services, Dr Zafar Mirza on Saturday asked the citizens to strictly follow social distancing and other precautionary measures to stop increasing local transmission of COVID-19 in the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on National Health Services, Dr Zafar Mirza on Saturday asked the citizens to strictly follow social distancing and other precautionary measures to stop increasing local transmission of COVID-19 in the country.

Addressing a press conference at the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), Dr Mirza said that now the use of mask is compulsory during shopping in markets and in public transport as locally transmitted case ratio reached to 92%.

He also appealed citizens to follow all standard operating procedures (SOPs) during these days and avoiding hand shaking and leaving home without any reason. He said that there were complaints about violation of SOPs in markets by the citizens and shopkeepers.

He asked the citizens to support the efforts of government in its fight against COVID-19 and effectively implementing its lockdown relaxation policy to continue business activities and normalizing the lives of citizens.

He said that this relaxation policy could be successfully implemented if citizens are fully cooperated with the government and implemented all SOPs otherwise there are chances of spread of disease.

He said that still there are threats of spread of the disease and asked the citizens to continue implementing protective measures as per directions to stem the increase in coronavirus cases.

He said that in order to create awareness in public about preventive measures, the government has tried its level best to publically share all SOPs. He said that SOPs have been prepared for all persons concerned keeping in view the prevailing disease situation and asked the citizens to read these SOPs.

He said that during last 24 hours, 78 corona patients lost their lives, which is ever highest figure of deaths in the country due to COVID-19. He said that four healthcare workers also died from corona during last 24 hours.

He said that so far 1,394 patients expired from corona disease. He added 36% patients have been recovered completely while over 532,000 corona tests have been conducted so far with 12,020 tests in last 24 hours.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Business Died Market All From Government Share Best Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Federer tops list of world's highest-paid athletes ..

5 minutes ago

NDMA activates two more dedicated hotlines for reg ..

5 minutes ago

Cross matched DNA reports of PIA plane crash victi ..

5 minutes ago

DDC approved three FESCO schemes

5 minutes ago

Babar is going to break a lot of records: Grant Fl ..

12 minutes ago

Occupied Kashmir completes 300 days of military si ..

12 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.