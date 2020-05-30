Dr Zafar Mirza urges citizens to follow COVID-19 SOPs vigorously

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on National Health Services, Dr Zafar Mirza on Saturday asked the citizens to strictly follow social distancing and other precautionary measures to stop increasing local transmission of COVID-19 in the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on National Health Services, Dr Zafar Mirza on Saturday asked the citizens to strictly follow social distancing and other precautionary measures to stop increasing local transmission of COVID-19 in the country.

Addressing a press conference at the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), Dr Mirza said that now the use of mask is compulsory during shopping in markets and in public transport as locally transmitted case ratio reached to 92%.

He also appealed citizens to follow all standard operating procedures (SOPs) during these days and avoiding hand shaking and leaving home without any reason. He said that there were complaints about violation of SOPs in markets by the citizens and shopkeepers.

He asked the citizens to support the efforts of government in its fight against COVID-19 and effectively implementing its lockdown relaxation policy to continue business activities and normalizing the lives of citizens.

He said that this relaxation policy could be successfully implemented if citizens are fully cooperated with the government and implemented all SOPs otherwise there are chances of spread of disease.

He said that still there are threats of spread of the disease and asked the citizens to continue implementing protective measures as per directions to stem the increase in coronavirus cases.

He said that in order to create awareness in public about preventive measures, the government has tried its level best to publically share all SOPs. He said that SOPs have been prepared for all persons concerned keeping in view the prevailing disease situation and asked the citizens to read these SOPs.

He said that during last 24 hours, 78 corona patients lost their lives, which is ever highest figure of deaths in the country due to COVID-19. He said that four healthcare workers also died from corona during last 24 hours.

He said that so far 1,394 patients expired from corona disease. He added 36% patients have been recovered completely while over 532,000 corona tests have been conducted so far with 12,020 tests in last 24 hours.