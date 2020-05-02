UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Dr Zafar Mirza Urges Citizens To Strictly Follow COVID-19 SOPs

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Sat 02nd May 2020 | 06:14 PM

Dr Zafar Mirza urges citizens to strictly follow COVID-19 SOPs

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on National Health Services Dr Zafar Mirza on Saturday advised the citizens to strictly follow all 13 SOPs countrywide to effectively fight against the disease

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on National Health Services Dr Zafar Mirza on Saturday advised the citizens to strictly follow all 13 SOPs countrywide to effectively fight against the disease.

In a media briefing, Dr Zafar Mirza said these SOPs had been prepared for all persons concerned keeping in view the prevailing disease situation, asking people to visit official website to read these SOPs.

He said there were 20-point SOPs regarding Mosques during Ramazan-ul-Mubarak. He added that there were SOPs for corona positive patients with regard to their quarantine and travelling.

He said the government had also issued SOPs on burial of the deceased from coronavirus, adding there were SOPs on categorization of hospitals regarding coronavirus.

He said the government had issued SOPs on social distancing and for those eligible for corona testing. He added there were SOPs on treatment and clinical management of corona patients.

Dr Mirza said the government had issues SOPs for use of personal protection equipment (PPE) kits by healthcare workers at Federal and provincial level.

He said initially those businesses were allowed where less chances of spread of the disease but with an obligation to follow the specified SOPs.

Mirza also asked citizens to follow SOPs issued by the government regarding shopping, for use of masks and for business activities to protect themselves from the disease.

He said SOPS had also been issued regarding taking preventive measures by construction industry.

He added that the policy of smart lockdown could be successfully implemented if citizens fully cooperate with the government.

He said people would be informed through media about their responsibilities and the citizens can also visit official websites to know about these SOPs.

Sharing breakup of corona cases, Dr Zafar Mirza said 194,000 tests had been conducted in Pakistan so far while this figure was gradually increasing day by day. He added during last 24 hours, as many as 9,164 tests were conducted.

He added that so far 18,114 confirmed cases had been reported with 1,297 cases during last 24 hours.

In last 24 hours, 622 corona cases were reported from Sindh, 393 cases from Punjab and 172 from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, while 4,715 patients had been recovered completely.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Prime Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Business Punjab Visit Media All From Government Industry Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Pakistan Navy Relief Activities Continue During Co ..

11 minutes ago

Cleveland Clinic establishes Center for Global, Em ..

16 minutes ago

Number of COVID-19 Cases in Poland Approaches 13,5 ..

1 minute ago

France extends health emergency until July 24

2 minutes ago

Czech Republic Confirms 55 New COVID-19 Cases, Low ..

2 minutes ago

Zulfikar Abbas Bukhari chides Bilawal over misgove ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.