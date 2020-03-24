Dr Zafar Mirza visits PIMS to examine corona treatment facilities

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on National Health Services Dr Zafar Mirza on Tuesday visited the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) to examine the available services for the coronavirus (COVID-19) patients

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on National Health Services Dr Zafar Mirza on Tuesday visited the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) to examine the available services for the coronavirus (COVID-19) patients.

Speaking on the occasion, he said 20 more beds would be added in the hospital for the treatment of corona patients with provision of all the required equipment.

He said in the coming few days, the existing system would be upgraded to make availability of over 50 beds for COVID-19 patients at PIMS. All available resources would be utilized for ensuring foolproof protection of the citizens from the coronavirus.

Earlier chairing a meeting with heads of hospitals of Rawalpindi and Islamabad, Dr Mirza said the government was committed to provide medical assistance to the corona patients and further measures were being taken with the support of both the public and private sectors.

He said eight hospitals of the twin cities had offered 240 isolation rooms for the corona patients, besides additional 1,000 beds. Some 80 ventilators would be available from private hospitals.

He said cases would be referred to private hospitals from public hospitals where free treatment would be provided to the patients. The government would also provide diagnostic kits to all those hospitals where PCR test facility was available.

He said the Federal Government would provide masks and personal protection kits to health professionals for their safety.