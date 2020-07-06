UrduPoint.com
Dr Zafar Tested Positive For COVID-19

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Mon 06th July 2020 | 09:50 PM

Dr Zafar tested positive for COVID-19

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on National Health Services Dr Zafar Mirza Monday tested positive for the COVID-19.

He confirmed this on a social media website.

In his message, he said, "I have tested positive for COVID-19.

Under medical advice I have isolated myself at home and taking all precautions."He added, "I have mild symptoms. Please keep me in your kind prayers. Colleagues, keep up the good work! You are making a big difference and I am proud of you."

