Dr Zafar tested positive for COVID-19

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on National Health Services Dr Zafar Mirza Monday tested positive for the COVID-19.

He confirmed this on a social media website.

In his message, he said, "I have tested positive for COVID-19.

Under medical advice I have isolated myself at home and taking all precautions."He added, "I have mild symptoms. Please keep me in your kind prayers. Colleagues, keep up the good work! You are making a big difference and I am proud of you."