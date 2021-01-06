Dr. Zafrullah Khan defends PhD thesis

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2021 ) :Dr. Zafrullah Khan Wednesday successfully defended his PhD thesis titled "Studies on population dynamics, host plant response and management of Myzus persicae (Sulzer) in potato cultivators in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa".

Prof. Dr. Shah Alam Khan Chairman, Department of Plant protection, The University of Agriculture Peshawar was his Supervisor.

The dissertation was positively evaluated by senior professors from renowned universities of United States of America (USA), Australia and Pakistan.