Dr Zaheer Ullah posted as Principal medical Officer THQ

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2020 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Health Department has posted Dr. Zaheer Ullah as Principal medical Officer Tehsil Headquarters (THQ) Hospital Shabqadar District Charsadda.

In a notification issued here, Wednesday Medical Officer Dr. Zaheer Ullah (BS-19) who was on awaited posting has been transferred and posted as Principal Medical Officer THQ Hospital Shabqadar District Charsadda with immediate effect against the vacant post.