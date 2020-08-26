UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Dr Zaheer Ullah Posted As Principal Medical Officer THQ

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Wed 26th August 2020 | 09:47 PM

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Health Department has posted Dr. Zaheer Ullah as Principal medical Officer Tehsil Headquarters (THQ) Hospital Shabqadar District Charsadda

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2020 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Health Department has posted Dr. Zaheer Ullah as Principal medical Officer Tehsil Headquarters (THQ) Hospital Shabqadar District Charsadda.

In a notification issued here, Wednesday Medical Officer Dr. Zaheer Ullah (BS-19) who was on awaited posting has been transferred and posted as Principal Medical Officer THQ Hospital Shabqadar District Charsadda with immediate effect against the vacant post.

