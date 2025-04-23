Open Menu

Dr Zaheer Zaid, Palestine's Ambassador To Pakistan Calls For Muslim Unity

Sumaira FH Published April 23, 2025 | 10:57 PM

Dr Zaheer Zaid, Palestine's Ambassador to Pakistan, has called for Muslim unity amid the ongoing Gaza crisis, during a solidarity walk organized by the Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industries (RCCI) here on Wednesday

The event, attended by Federal Railways Minister Hanif Abbasi, RCCI Group Leader Sohail Altaf, President small Traders Association, Sherjeel Mir, Muhammad Rizwan and a large number of trader and general public. The walk started from the Chamber building to the Gymkhana Club.

Protesters carried banners, Palestinian flags, symbolic coffins, and chanted slogans against Israeli aggression. "Thousands of Palestinians have been martyred by Israeli brutality. Pakistan's unwavering support is commendable," saif Dr. Zaid, praising the business community for standing with Palestine.

He urged the Muslim world to unite and "become the voice of the oppressed.

" Sherjeel Mir emphasized the need for Muslim unity in the face of Israeli aggression in Gaza. Mir said that Muslims are united like a single body, feeling each other's pain.

He condemned the ongoing violence in Gaza as intolerable and called for decisive action. The business leader announced that Pakistani traders would observe a nationwide strike on April 26 to show solidarity with Palestinians.

He urged the complete boycott of Israeli products, describing it as a religious obligation for all Muslims. Earlier in the event, RCCI Group Leader, Sohail Altaf expressed deep regret over the Muslim world's inability to effectively respond to the crisis.

"Despite our vast numbers, we have failed to stand against a small nation," he said.Participants at the solidarity walk carried Palestinian flags and symbolic coffins while chanting slogans against Israeli violence.

