Open Menu

Dr. Zahid Akram Elected As VP Of SRWIA

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 28, 2024 | 06:30 PM

Dr. Zahid Akram elected as VP of SRWIA

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2024) Professor Dr. Zahid Akram has been elected as the Vice President (VP) of the Silk Road Wheat Innovation Alliance (SRWIA) for a four-year term.

According to a press release from Arid Agriculture University, Rawalpindi, Dr. Zahid Akram, currently serving as Chairman of the Department of Plant Breeding and Genetics at the university, is the first Pakistani academician to achieve this honour among alliance member countries, including Russia, China, Turkey, Kazakhstan, and Uzbekistan.

The alliance, initiated by Northwest Agriculture and Forestry University, Yangling, China, has been organizing this event since 2019. It was established to promote wheat research and improvement in member countries, thereby enhancing food security along the Silk Road.

Dr. Zahid Akram’s election underscores the vital role Pakistani academicians play in addressing food security challenges through agricultural transformation, improved food production, and the development of sustainable food systems.

Holding a key position in an international agricultural alliance is a significant achievement for Pakistan. Researchers and academicians like Dr. Zahid Akram bring immense potential to revolutionize the agriculture sector in Pakistan, paving the way for self-reliance and strengthening the country’s position as a major agricultural exporter.

Collaborating with such alliances can bolster Pakistan's agricultural sector, fostering innovation and ensuring food security for future generations.

Related Topics

Election Pakistan Russia Turkey China Agriculture Rawalpindi Alliance Uzbekistan Kazakhstan 2019 Event From Wheat Silk Road

Recent Stories

A grand start to 2025: Infinix’s tech-fueled New ..

A grand start to 2025: Infinix’s tech-fueled New Year extravaganza

37 minutes ago
 Air Arabia launches first flight between Ras Al Kh ..

Air Arabia launches first flight between Ras Al Khaimah, Moscow

1 hour ago
 Mansour bin Zayed meets citizens in Al Ain

Mansour bin Zayed meets citizens in Al Ain

1 hour ago
 Maye Musk shares inspiring journey with '1 Billion ..

Maye Musk shares inspiring journey with '1 Billion Followers Summit' audience

2 hours ago
 Muslim Council of Elders strongly condemns burning ..

Muslim Council of Elders strongly condemns burning of Kamal Adwan Hospital in Ga ..

3 hours ago
 OPEC Fund provides $20 million loan to boost agric ..

OPEC Fund provides $20 million loan to boost agricultural transformation in Mala ..

3 hours ago
UAE industrial sector: Cornerstone of sustainable ..

UAE industrial sector: Cornerstone of sustainable economic growth

3 hours ago
 Two tribes sign agreement at grand peace jirga for ..

Two tribes sign agreement at grand peace jirga for Kurram

3 hours ago
 ICC U19 Women’s T20 World Cup 2025: Pakistan ann ..

ICC U19 Women’s T20 World Cup 2025: Pakistan announces 15-member squad

3 hours ago
 PM Shehbaz directs relevant depts to take action ..

PM Shehbaz directs relevant depts to take action against electricity theft

4 hours ago
 AQU celebrates graduation of eighth batch of stude ..

AQU celebrates graduation of eighth batch of students

4 hours ago
 Public finance of GCC countries witnessed signific ..

Public finance of GCC countries witnessed significant financial surplus in 2022, ..

6 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan