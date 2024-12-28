Dr. Zahid Akram Elected As VP Of SRWIA
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 28, 2024 | 06:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2024) Professor Dr. Zahid Akram has been elected as the Vice President (VP) of the Silk Road Wheat Innovation Alliance (SRWIA) for a four-year term.
According to a press release from Arid Agriculture University, Rawalpindi, Dr. Zahid Akram, currently serving as Chairman of the Department of Plant Breeding and Genetics at the university, is the first Pakistani academician to achieve this honour among alliance member countries, including Russia, China, Turkey, Kazakhstan, and Uzbekistan.
The alliance, initiated by Northwest Agriculture and Forestry University, Yangling, China, has been organizing this event since 2019. It was established to promote wheat research and improvement in member countries, thereby enhancing food security along the Silk Road.
Dr. Zahid Akram’s election underscores the vital role Pakistani academicians play in addressing food security challenges through agricultural transformation, improved food production, and the development of sustainable food systems.
Holding a key position in an international agricultural alliance is a significant achievement for Pakistan. Researchers and academicians like Dr. Zahid Akram bring immense potential to revolutionize the agriculture sector in Pakistan, paving the way for self-reliance and strengthening the country’s position as a major agricultural exporter.
Collaborating with such alliances can bolster Pakistan's agricultural sector, fostering innovation and ensuring food security for future generations.
Recent Stories
A grand start to 2025: Infinix’s tech-fueled New Year extravaganza
Air Arabia launches first flight between Ras Al Khaimah, Moscow
Mansour bin Zayed meets citizens in Al Ain
Maye Musk shares inspiring journey with '1 Billion Followers Summit' audience
Muslim Council of Elders strongly condemns burning of Kamal Adwan Hospital in Ga ..
OPEC Fund provides $20 million loan to boost agricultural transformation in Mala ..
UAE industrial sector: Cornerstone of sustainable economic growth
Two tribes sign agreement at grand peace jirga for Kurram
ICC U19 Women’s T20 World Cup 2025: Pakistan announces 15-member squad
PM Shehbaz directs relevant depts to take action against electricity theft
AQU celebrates graduation of eighth batch of students
Public finance of GCC countries witnessed significant financial surplus in 2022, ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Dr. Zahid Akram elected as VP of SRWIA46 seconds ago
-
No leniency for May 9 violence in PTI negotiations:Tarar49 seconds ago
-
Commissioner takes notice of illegal construction near lakes57 seconds ago
-
Rs11.75m released for treatment of cops, their families1 minute ago
-
CDA Chairman reviews Islamabad beautification plan1 minute ago
-
PFA discards over 900 litre expired cold drinks1 minute ago
-
Govt installs around 100 percent emission control systems in Lahore industries11 minutes ago
-
Rapidly growing environmental degradation manageable through climate-resilient WASH11 minutes ago
-
IG orders tight security on New Year's Eve11 minutes ago
-
Anti-Corruption evacuates illegally occupied land worth Rs 300 mln21 minutes ago
-
Chak Jhumra school transformed into model institution21 minutes ago
-
Syedaal visits Maulana Fazlur Rehman’s residence to inquire about his health21 minutes ago