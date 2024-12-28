Dr. Zahid Akram elected as VP of SRWIA

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2024) Professor Dr. Zahid Akram has been elected as the Vice President (VP) of the Silk Road Wheat Innovation Alliance (SRWIA) for a four-year term.

According to a press release from Arid Agriculture University, Rawalpindi, Dr. Zahid Akram, currently serving as Chairman of the Department of Plant Breeding and Genetics at the university, is the first Pakistani academician to achieve this honour among alliance member countries, including Russia, China, Turkey, Kazakhstan, and Uzbekistan.

The alliance, initiated by Northwest Agriculture and Forestry University, Yangling, China, has been organizing this event since 2019. It was established to promote wheat research and improvement in member countries, thereby enhancing food security along the Silk Road.

Dr. Zahid Akram’s election underscores the vital role Pakistani academicians play in addressing food security challenges through agricultural transformation, improved food production, and the development of sustainable food systems.

Holding a key position in an international agricultural alliance is a significant achievement for Pakistan. Researchers and academicians like Dr. Zahid Akram bring immense potential to revolutionize the agriculture sector in Pakistan, paving the way for self-reliance and strengthening the country’s position as a major agricultural exporter.

Collaborating with such alliances can bolster Pakistan's agricultural sector, fostering innovation and ensuring food security for future generations.