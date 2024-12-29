Dr. Zahid Akram Elected As VP Of SRWIA
Muhammad Irfan Published December 29, 2024 | 02:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2024) Professor Dr. Zahid Akram has been elected as the Vice President (VP) of the Silk Road Wheat Innovation Alliance (SRWIA) for a four-year term.
According to a press release from Arid Agriculture University, Rawalpindi, Dr. Zahid Akram, currently serving as Chairman of the Department of Plant Breeding and Genetics at the university, is the first Pakistani academician to achieve this honour among alliance member countries, including Russia, China, Turkey, Kazakhstan, and Uzbekistan.
The alliance, initiated by Northwest Agriculture and Forestry University, Yangling, China, has been organizing this event since 2019.
It was established to promote wheat research and improvement in member countries, thereby enhancing food security along the Silk Road.
Dr. Zahid Akram’s election underscores the vital role Pakistani academicians play in addressing food security challenges through agricultural transformation, improved food production, and the development of sustainable food systems.
Holding a key position in an international agricultural alliance is a significant achievement for Pakistan.
Researchers and academicians like Dr. Zahid Akram bring immense potential to revolutionize the agriculture sector in Pakistan, paving the way for self-reliance and strengthening the country’s position as a major agricultural exporter.
Collaborating with such alliances can bolster Pakistan's agricultural sector, fostering innovation and ensuring food security for future generations.
Recent Stories
Emirates Council for Rural Development announces local festivals
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 December 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 December 2024
'Alarming' rise in climate disasters in Brazil: Study
De Minaur wins but Australia crash to Argentina at United Cup
Civil Hospital treated 83,000 patients, admitted 2,670 in current month
Israeli raid on Kamal Adwan Hospital put 'last major health facility' in norther ..
Hari Welfare Association deplores inaction over debt bondage issues
Governor Mandokhail hails establishment of Danish School in Zhob
Football: Italian Serie A table
Football: Italian Serie A results
Putin apologises to Azerbaijan without claiming responsibility in plane crash
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PFA disposes of 248 liters expired beverages5 minutes ago
-
Dr. Zahid Akram elected as VP of SRWIA5 minutes ago
-
Rwp Police arrest 15 offenders5 minutes ago
-
Youth shot dead15 minutes ago
-
Police arrest 7 drug dealers with 9 kg drugs15 minutes ago
-
Nine nabbed in Sargodha15 minutes ago
-
Security beefed up at churches in Pindi15 minutes ago
-
Five held over violation of renting laws15 minutes ago
-
Recreational park inaugurated25 minutes ago
-
CTP issue 40,985 challan slips to unfit PSVs45 minutes ago
-
FJWU opens admissions for Spring 2025 semester55 minutes ago
-
Rana Mashhood unveils comprehensive plan to empower 'Marginalized Communities'1 hour ago