Dr Zahid assumes office as rector of NUST

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2024) A renowned academician Dr Muhammad Zahid Latif has taken charge as the Rector of the National University of Sciences & Technology (NUST).

Dr Zahid, holding a doctorate from the esteemed Peking University in China, MPhil with distinction, and four master’s degrees, brings a wealth of experience in research and development. He has also served on the faculty of several top higher education institutions both locally and internationally.

Dr Zahid is a retired three-star general and former Federal Secretary of Defence Production, with practical experience in advanced technologies and both domestic and international defence industries. He has also had the honor of delivering lectures at universities and think tanks in the USA, UK, and China.

He is a former Senior Research Fellow at Beijing Foreign Studies University, China, and currently serves as a Senior Fellow at the renowned Chinese think tank, Taihe Institute.

His writings have appeared in various research journals and his lifelong passion revolves around education. With his appointment as Rector NUST, the academic fraternity has welcomed the visionary educationist to his new role, who, with his diverse experience, is poised to not only further enhance NUST’s position as a leader in higher education but also drive initiatives towards the advancement of research, innovation and global collaborations.