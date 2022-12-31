UrduPoint.com

Dr Zahid Gets Additional Charge Of Cotton Commissioner

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 31, 2022 | 04:20 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2022 ) :Director Central Cotton Research Institute (CCRI) Dr. Zahid Mahmood got additional charge of Cotton Commissioner.

According to a release issued by CCRI, Dr. Zahid Mahmood completed his Ph.D. degree in Molecular Biotechnology from the UK.

He received many awards at the national level for his matchless services in the cotton field. He also represented Pakistan at many international conferences.

Apart from this, more than 40 of his research papers have been published in domestic and foreign journals. Dr. Zahid in a statement observed that he would try his best to improve cotton production and its quality. There is a dire need to utilize full potential to enhance cotton production, he remarked.

