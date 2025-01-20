Dr Zahid Iqbal successfully completes PhD dissertation at AUP

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2025) The University of Agriculture Peshawar (AUP) on Monday proudly announced the successful PhD dissertation defense of Dr Zahid Iqbal, a distinguished scholar from the Department of Rural Development, Institute of Development Studies and a dedicated officer in the Excise and Taxation Department.

Dr Zahid Iqbal completed his doctoral research under the supervision of Prof Dr Malik Inayatullah Jan.

His dissertation, titled "Access to Inclusive and Quality education for Sustainable Rural Development in the Newly Merged Districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa," was well-received and endorsed by esteemed international professors from Portugal and Spain.

During the defense seminar, Dr Zahid skillfully addressed questions posed by the participants, demonstrating his depth of knowledge and commitment to the subject matter.

The event was attended by prominent figures, including Dean of the Faculty of Rural Social Sciences, Prof Dr Zafarullah Khan Marwat; Prof Dr Zafar Mahmood; Chairman of the Department of Entomology, Dr Amjad Usman; DASAR Prof Dr Muhammad Sajid; Dr. Muhammad Shafi Malik; Dr Shahzad Ahmed; Dr. Ishrat Naz; Dr Tahseenullah; along with faculty members and students.

All attendees extended their heartfelt congratulations to both Dr Zahid Iqbal and his supervisor, Prof. Malik Inayatullah Jan, on this academic achievement.

They expressed optimism that Dr Zahid’s research will significantly contribute to sustainable rural development, particularly in the newly merged districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.