(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Deputy Lord Mayor of Oldham Metropolitan Council, United Kingdom, Dr. Zahid Chauhan has emphasized the need of maintaining full unity in ranks of the nation including the UK based expatriates

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2022 ) :, Deputy Lord Mayor of Oldham Metropolitan Council, United Kingdom, Dr. Zahid Chauhan has emphasized the need of maintaining full unity in ranks of the nation including the UK based expatriates.

He was speaking at a reception hosted in his honour by Executive Director Mughal Foundation Momorial Hospital Mirza Iftikhar Qayyum here Sunday night.

He emphasized the need of infusing and maintaining full unity and solidarity in the ranks of the nation including the UK based Kashmiri expatriates with focus to raise their issues including their internationally acknowledged Kashmir issue.

Deputy Commissioner Mirpur Ch. Amjad Iqbal, DG MDHA, Ch. Muhammad Mansha, Zulfiqar Ahmed Raja Advocate, Ex KPC Presidents Sr. Journists Altaf Hamid Rao, M. Zafeer Baba, Sajaad Jaraal, Raja Habib Ullah, Syed Sajaad Bukhari, Haji Rizwan Ahmed, Sardar Shehzad Aziz, Director AJK Health Service Dr. Farooq Noor, MS DHQ Hospital Dr. Sardar Aamer Aziz, Talat Meer, Engr. Zaffar Lodhi attended the event.