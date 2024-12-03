Open Menu

Dr. Zahidullah Appointed As DPO

Faizan Hashmi Published December 03, 2024 | 11:00 AM

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2024) SSP Dr. Zahidullah has been appointed as District Police Officer (DPO), Kohat, an official said.

Dr. Zahidullah is a professional and experienced police officer, who had been entrusted with this important responsibility due to his excellent skills and high administrative capabilities, said a press release issue here on Tuesday.

His appointment is expected to make the Kohat Police stronger and more effective.

Dr. Zahidullah has worked in various important positions in his career and performed his duties well, due to which his appointment is being considered a positive step.

