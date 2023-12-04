Dr. Zahidullah assumes responsibilities as Chief Traffic Officer

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2023) Chief Traffic Officer Dr. Zahidullah assumed his responsibilities here on Tuesday.

The traffic police personnel warmly welcomed him, providing a briefing on their work and achievements in ensuring road safety and adherence to traffic rules.

Zahidullah attended a memorial for the martyrs and laid wreath. He emphasized that traffic wardens and staff should interact courteously with the public as they carry out their duties in the service of the community.

He said that all available resources would be utilized to address traffic issues in the city, particularly on busy routes, especially during school, college, and university hours.