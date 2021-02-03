Dr. Zahir Ahmad Zahir elected Soil Science Society President

Prof. Dr. Zahir Ahmad Zahir has been elected as President of the Soil Science Society of Pakistan

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2021 ) :Prof. Dr. Zahir Ahmad Zahir has been elected as President of the Soil Science Society of Pakistan.

Prof. Dr. Zahir Ahmad Zahir is the Professor of the Institute of Soil and Environmental Sciences, University of Agriculture Faisalabad and is also serving as Director ORIC at University of Agriculture, Faisalabad.

Ghulam Murtaza Jamro was elected unopposed as the General Secretary of the society while Dr. Muhammad Iqbal was elected as the Treasurer. Dr. Abid Niaz was elected as the Vice President (Punjab) while Dr. Javed Ahmad Shah and Dr. Maria Mussarrat were elected unopposed as the Vice President on the seat of Sind and KPK, respectively. Miss Arfa Saleem (Punjab), Dr. Masih Bhatti (Sindh) and Dr. Aqila Shaheen (Azad Jammu and Kashmir) were elected for the seats of the Councilors respectively.