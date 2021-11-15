Dr Zainullah Garwaki elected as president of Senior Staff Association

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2021 ) :The members of Senior Staff Association Monday unanimously elected Principal Government Higher Secondary school Hathalla, district Tank Dr Zainullah Garwaki as President of their association.

Similarly, Principal Government High Secondary Ghumal Wala School Zafar Iqbal was elected as general secretary of the association.

Newly elected President and General Secretary expressed gratitude to the members for endorsing trust in them and vowed to work for the welfare and rights of the SSA members.