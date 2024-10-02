Dr Zakir Naik Arrives In Karachi, Accorded Warm Welcome At Governor House
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 02, 2024 | 11:44 PM
Renowned Islamic Scholar Dr Zakir Naik arrived in Karachi and visited Governor House on Wednesday evening
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2024) Renowned Islamic Scholar Dr Zakir Naik arrived in Karachi and visited Governor House on Wednesday evening.
Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori received the distinguished guest on arrival at Governor House.
Kamran Tessori presented bouquet to Dr Zakir Naik, who thanked the Governor Sindh for the warm welcome.
Later on, Dr Zakir Nail called on Governor Sindh and discussed matters of mutual interests. According to Governor House spokesman, Dr Zakir Naik will deliver lecture at the Governor House on Thursday at about 7 pm.
Due to security reasons, invited persons having CNIC would be able to participate in the lecture program.
The IT students who wished to attend the lecture program could get their invitations from Governor House.
No one would be allowed entry into Governor House without having invitation.
