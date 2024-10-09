Dr Zakir Naik criticizes YouTuber Ducky Bhai

(@Abdulla99267510)

Islamic scholar shares his encounter with the Pakistani YouTuber Ducky Bhai and publicly rebukes him

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 9th, 2024) Renowned Islamic scholar Dr. Zakir Naik sharply criticized famous Pakistani YouTuber Saad Rehman, known as Ducky Bhai.

Dr. Zakir Naik is currently on a visit to Pakistan, and recently, a gathering was held at the Governor House Sindh in Karachi, which saw a large public turnout.

During his visit, Dr. Zakir Naik not only met with Pakistani politicians and prominent figures but also addressed several questions from the public.

In this gathering, Dr. Zakir Naik shared his encounter with the Pakistani YouTuber Ducky Bhai and publicly rebuked him.

Dr. Zakir Naik recounted that the YouTuber told him that there are three people he greatly admires in this world, and all three are his idols, whom he wishes to emulate.

Zakir Naik said that the YouTuber’s favorite individuals were Shah Rukh Khan, Virat Kohli and himself (Dr. Zakir Naik), and he was taken aback by this statement.

He added that he was very surprised that the YouTuber placed him in the same list as Virat Kohli and Shah Rukh Khan.

In a sarcastic tone, Dr. Zakir Naik asked, “Why was I included alongside Shah Rukh Khan and Virat Kohli? Are we the same?”

During the same gathering, Pakistani actress Yashma Gill also asked Dr. Zakir Naik an important question, which went viral on social media.