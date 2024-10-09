Open Menu

Dr Zakir Naik Criticizes YouTuber Ducky Bhai

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published October 09, 2024 | 04:25 PM

Dr Zakir Naik criticizes YouTuber Ducky Bhai

Islamic scholar shares his encounter with the Pakistani YouTuber Ducky Bhai and publicly rebukes him

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 9th, 2024) Renowned Islamic scholar Dr. Zakir Naik sharply criticized famous Pakistani YouTuber Saad Rehman, known as Ducky Bhai.

Dr. Zakir Naik is currently on a visit to Pakistan, and recently, a gathering was held at the Governor House Sindh in Karachi, which saw a large public turnout.

During his visit, Dr. Zakir Naik not only met with Pakistani politicians and prominent figures but also addressed several questions from the public.

In this gathering, Dr. Zakir Naik shared his encounter with the Pakistani YouTuber Ducky Bhai and publicly rebuked him.

Dr. Zakir Naik recounted that the YouTuber told him that there are three people he greatly admires in this world, and all three are his idols, whom he wishes to emulate.

Zakir Naik said that the YouTuber’s favorite individuals were Shah Rukh Khan, Virat Kohli and himself (Dr. Zakir Naik), and he was taken aback by this statement.

He added that he was very surprised that the YouTuber placed him in the same list as Virat Kohli and Shah Rukh Khan.

In a sarcastic tone, Dr. Zakir Naik asked, “Why was I included alongside Shah Rukh Khan and Virat Kohli? Are we the same?”

During the same gathering, Pakistani actress Yashma Gill also asked Dr. Zakir Naik an important question, which went viral on social media.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Pakistan World Governor Social Media Visit Same Virat Kohli Shah Rukh Khan All From

Recent Stories

Honey Trap Case: Khalil-ur-Rehman Qamar secures ti ..

Honey Trap Case: Khalil-ur-Rehman Qamar secures time on bail plea of Amna Urooj

35 minutes ago
 Mentors to work in U19 Women's T20 Tournament 2024

Mentors to work in U19 Women's T20 Tournament 2024

43 minutes ago
 Federal govt faces challenges in securing numbers ..

Federal govt faces challenges in securing numbers for constitutional amendments

48 minutes ago
 Pak Vs Eng Test: England reach 368 runs with three ..

Pak Vs Eng Test: England reach 368 runs with three wickets down on third day

1 hour ago
 High-level Suadi delegation likely to sign agreeme ..

High-level Suadi delegation likely to sign agreements worth $2bn with Pakistan t ..

1 hour ago
 realme Note 60 New Variant Now Available in Pakist ..

Realme Note 60 New Variant Now Available in Pakistan at PKR 28,999/- Only

2 hours ago
Glenn Maxwell calls Babar Azam Superstar and Shahe ..

Glenn Maxwell calls Babar Azam Superstar and Shaheen Afridi as a wizard with the ..

2 hours ago
 Brisbane based Pakistani bought 800 tickets of PAK ..

Brisbane based Pakistani bought 800 tickets of PAK T20I at Gabba to show a uniqu ..

2 hours ago
 Ambassador Faisal Niaz Tirmizi Meets H.E. Ahmed Ja ..

Ambassador Faisal Niaz Tirmizi Meets H.E. Ahmed Jasim Al Zaabi, Strengthening UA ..

2 hours ago
 Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain's characteristic decency ..

Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain's characteristic decency & modesty in politics. Now Cha ..

2 hours ago
 PSX reaches record high as bullish trend continues

PSX reaches record high as bullish trend continues

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 October 2024

7 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan