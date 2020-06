Dr. Zawar Hussain posted as MS Liaquat University hospital Hyderabad

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2020 ) :Dr. Syed Zawar Hussain Shah, senior Medical Officer (BS-19) has been posted as Medical Superintendent Liaquat University Hospital Hyderabad with immediate effect until further orders.

According to a notification issued by Sindh Chief Secretary, the Additional MS LU hospital Dr.

Syed Zawar Hussain Shah was transferred and posted as Medical Superintendent of Liaquat University Hospital Hyderabad against an existing vacancy with immediate effect, as per Government's approved policy of General cadre doctors (BS-19) of Health department.