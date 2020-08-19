UrduPoint.com
Dr. Zawar Shah To Continue As MS LU Hospital

Faizan Hashmi 52 seconds ago Wed 19th August 2020 | 05:50 PM

Dr. Zawar Shah to continue as MS LU Hospital

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2020 ) :Sindh Government has allowed Dr. Zawar Hussain Shah, senior Medical Officer (BS-20) to continue his posting as Medical Superintendent Liaquat University Hospital, Hyderabad.

According to a notification issued by Sindh Chief Secretary on Wednesday, senior Medical Officer Dr. Zawar Hussain Shah is allowed to continue his services as MS LU hospital Hyderabad till further orders.

