Dr Zawwar Zaidi being remembered for his historic contribution to produce historic Jinnah Papers today

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2020 ) :The world renowned historian Dr Zawwar Hussain Zaidi is being remembered with great respect and honour on his 11th death anniversary across the country on Tuesday (March 31).

He was paid rich tributes for his selfless services including publication of Jinnah Papers series --a documentary record of Letters of founding father the Quaid e Azam M. A.Jinnah's life and achievements and Pakistan movement.

The intellectual community, academicians and researchers residing in Islamabad, Lahore, Karachi and elsewhere are remembering him as the most dedicated, hardworking personality who had sacrificed his personal life for the cause of his country Pakistan and for the founder the great Quaid e Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

Almost each year a commemoration ceremony was arranged by the department of Quaid e Azam Wing,Government of Pakistan to pay tributes to his towering personality as the editor in chief of Jinnah Papers Collection ---a big contribution to the nation and source consisted of first hand information and material for the future generation in and around the world. Unfortunately this year due to corona virus pandemic across the globe including Pakistan, people are requested not to come out of their homes, so his anniversary is being observed silently at homes.

Dr Zawwar Zaidi was also blessed to receive thanking remarks for publishing Jinnah Papers in a letter of acknowledgment by Mrs Dina Wadia, daughter of founding father the Quaid e Azam M.A.Jinnah as "To Zaidi, thank you for keeping my father's memory alive, affectionately, Dina".

Dr Zaidi was born in Badayun in 1928. He was prominent figure of the Pakistan Movement.

He studied at Aligarh Muslim University and did his M.A and LLB there. He was the author of 20 books. 13 of these are in English, 6 in urdu, and one in Persian.

Later on he was appointed head of history department in FC Collage, Lahore. He also taught at the Punjab University and school of Oriental and African Studies (SOAS), London for about 42 years. Then he worked for the UNESCO'S International Council of Archives for about 10 years.

In 1982 he came to Pakistan from London in order to compile the Muslim League Papers and the Quaid-e-Azam Papers, which were lying in the National Archives department at that time.

In 1991 he took premature retirement from SOAS and started the herculean task of editing the Jinnah Papers.

The work included organizing the papers and editing 113 sacks of records, and 46 tin trunks and some 70,000 copies of Muslim League publications. So with the help of Dr Zaidi's single minded perseverance and tenacity, the Jinnah Papers work was completed successfully.

Dr Zaidi along with his wife Parveen Zaidi, a very kind and compassionate lady, had developed special kind of passion for digging out historical and old documents and then preserving and restoring them after taking special training for it.

In one of his books, he wrote that he broke into tears when Quaid-Azam's daughter Dina told him: "My father would be very grateful to you".

He worked tirelessly day and night on the compilation of Jinnah Papers at the Quaid-e-Azam Papers Project, Ministry of Culture and Tourism and completed a series of 25 to 28 volumes on the life and work of M.A. Jinnah. Dr Zaidi had with him the most committed and dedicated team workers including young as well as retired personnel from the government circle.

He was also Chairman of the Quaid-e-Azam academy, Karachi. He was awarded Sitara-e-Imtiaz in 1994 for his valuable services to work on the life and achievements of M. A. Jinnah during 1940-1947.

Dr Zaidi was aware of his failing health condition. He wanted to see the Jinnah papers formal inauguration.

It was in 1995 when he formally launched the first volume of Jinnah Papers in Islamabad. Nearly 16 volumes of Jinnah Papers have so far been launched.

During his life time he did not take rest and continued collecting material for the publication of historical papers from various libraries and departments. He even had collected documents from London Archives and British library.

His wife Parveen Zaidi herself an archivist talking to this scribe sadly recalled sordid incident of December 31,2008, when he was suddenly given shock of leaving his residence in Islamabad. He being a man of pride and integrity could not take this shock on heart as he was a chronic heart patient already.

Just after one year of this incident he died on the March 31, 2009 in Lahore at the age of 81.

His demise was a great loss of a selfless personality.