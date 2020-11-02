UrduPoint.com
Dr Zia Ahmed Assumes Office As Principal Govt Emerson College

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Mon 02nd November 2020 | 07:51 PM

Dr Zia Ahmed assumes office as Principal Govt Emerson College

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2020 ) :Dr Zia Ahmed, an eminent academician, assumed office as 38th principal of Govt Emerson College which is South Punjab's biggest and historical educational institution here on Monday.

A Ph.D professor of English, Dr Zia has 30 years experience of teaching and administrative position at different organizations including Bahauddin Zakariya University.

He has over 16 research papers to his credit which were published in international journals of excellent impact factor.

The educationist qualified his doctorate in English Literature from Islamiya University, Bahawalpur in 2011 and post doctorate from UNT, USA in 2015.

He got his most of his education from Bahawalpur.

Dr Zia has been teaching as adjunct faculty at University of North Texas, USA besides working as Director ISS, BZU from 2013-16.

He is member board of Advanced Studies and Research at BZU, Govt College University, Faisalabad, University of Sahiwal and expert in selection boards of Women University, Multan and Ghazi University DG Khan.

He was born on April 1, 1966 in Haroonabad Tehsil of Bahawalnagar.

Literary circles of city have welcomed his appoint as Principal.

