Dr Zia calls on Vice Chancellor Bahauddin Zakariya University

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2020 ) :Vice Chancellor, Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU), Dr Zia-ul-Qayyum called on Bahauddin Zakariya University (BZU) VC, Dr Mansoor Kundi at his office here on Friday.

Both sides exchanged views on research and publications cooperation between the varsities.

BZU VC hoped that AIOU being the largest varsity imparting distance learning will guide it on lecture management system.

Dr Zia has also been student of Mathematics at BZU in the past.