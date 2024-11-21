ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2024) Executive Director of Higher Education Commission (HEC) Dr. Zia Ul-Qayyum has emphasized the importance of sustained efforts to enhance Pakistan’s international reputation in health and education sectors.

While acknowledging the challenges in ensuring quality at all levels, he has emphasized that higher education is crucial for socio-economic development.

He made these remarks during a ceremony organized here yesterday by Quality Enhancement Cell of Khyber Medical University (KMU) to strengthen quality assurance mechanisms in its affiliated and constituent institutions.

The event aimed to expand KMU’s quality enhancement measures, originally implemented in line with HEC Quality Assurance Agency guidelines, to its medical, dental, nursing, and allied health sciences institutions.

Dr. Zia Ul-Qayyum urged stakeholders to view quality assurance as a shared responsibility rather than an obligation imposed by HEC.

He also highlighted the unique role of medical institutions, stating that healing others is a perpetual act of charity and that KMU graduates should set an example for others.

He also stressed the implementation of the Quality Assurance 2023 Policy and called on affiliated institutions to align their academic programmes with HEC-defined parameters.