Open Menu

Dr Zia For Enhancing Pakistan's Int'l Reputation In Health, Education Sectors

Sumaira FH Published November 21, 2024 | 05:40 PM

Dr Zia for enhancing Pakistan's int'l reputation in health, education sectors

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2024) Executive Director of Higher Education Commission (HEC) Dr. Zia Ul-Qayyum has emphasized the importance of sustained efforts to enhance Pakistan’s international reputation in health and education sectors.

While acknowledging the challenges in ensuring quality at all levels, he has emphasized that higher education is crucial for socio-economic development.

He made these remarks during a ceremony organized here yesterday by Quality Enhancement Cell of Khyber Medical University (KMU) to strengthen quality assurance mechanisms in its affiliated and constituent institutions.

The event aimed to expand KMU’s quality enhancement measures, originally implemented in line with HEC Quality Assurance Agency guidelines, to its medical, dental, nursing, and allied health sciences institutions.

Dr. Zia Ul-Qayyum urged stakeholders to view quality assurance as a shared responsibility rather than an obligation imposed by HEC.

He also highlighted the unique role of medical institutions, stating that healing others is a perpetual act of charity and that KMU graduates should set an example for others.

He also stressed the implementation of the Quality Assurance 2023 Policy and called on affiliated institutions to align their academic programmes with HEC-defined parameters.

Related Topics

Pakistan Education HEC Khyber Medical University Event All

Recent Stories

Gold prices maintain upward trajectory in int’l, ..

Gold prices maintain upward trajectory in int’l, local markets

1 hour ago
 At least 17 passengers killed in gun attack in KP' ..

At least 17 passengers killed in gun attack in KP's Kurram district

2 hours ago
 Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi indictment delayed again i ..

Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi indictment delayed again in Toshakhana Case II

2 hours ago
 Alizeh Shah ‘s bold dance video sets internet on ..

Alizeh Shah ‘s bold dance video sets internet on fire

2 hours ago
 Australian umpire hospitalized after being hit by ..

Australian umpire hospitalized after being hit by ball during local match

2 hours ago
 Leader of Muslim League-Q Khawaja Rameez Hasan met ..

Leader of Muslim League-Q Khawaja Rameez Hasan met with Federal Minister Chaudhr ..

3 hours ago
Pakistan regrets over US’s veto of ceasefire res ..

Pakistan regrets over US’s veto of ceasefire resolution for Gaza UNSC

4 hours ago
 Govt to suspend Internet, mobile services in Islam ..

Govt to suspend Internet, mobile services in Islamabad, KP amid PTI protest

4 hours ago
 US indicts Indian billionaire Gautam Adani, his ne ..

US indicts Indian billionaire Gautam Adani, his nephew in bribery, fraud

4 hours ago
 Sumair Ahmad Syed appointed as director for ICC Ch ..

Sumair Ahmad Syed appointed as director for ICC Champions Trophy 2025

7 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 November 2024

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 November 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 November 2024

9 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan