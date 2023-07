FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2023 ) :Prof.Dr Zill-i-Huma Nazli has been appointed as Vice Chancellor (VC) Government College Women University Faisalabad.

Earlier, she was performing duties as Pro-VC of the university.Her predecessor Prof Dr Rubina Farooq has retired after attaining the age of superannuation.