Dr Zubair Usmani Condoles Over Demise Of Son Of Ex Senator Faqir

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 06, 2025 | 06:20 PM

Dr Zubair Usmani condoles over demise of son of ex Senator Faqir

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2025) Dr. Zubair Ashraf Usmani, Deputy Administrator of Darul Uloom Karachi and son of Pakistan’s Mufti, Mufti-e-Azam, Muhammad Rafi Usmani, visited Peshawar on Sunday to offer condolences on the passing of Hamadullah Faqir, the young son of prominent tribal leader and former Senator Haji Abdul Rahman Faqir.

During his visit, Dr.

Usmani met with the bereaved family, including the deceased’s brothers, Muhammad Noman Faqir and Maulana Muhammad Suleman Faqir. He expressed deep sorrow over the tragic loss on behalf of himself, his father, and the entire Usmani family. He offered prayers for the elevation of Hamadullah Faqir’s ranks in the hereafter and recited Fatiha for his soul.

Dr. Zubair Ashraf Usmani returned to Karachi after a brief stay in Peshawar.

