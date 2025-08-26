Open Menu

Dr Zulfiqar Ali Appointed Advisor Incharge Of FTO Regional Office Lahore

August 26, 2025

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2025) Federal Tax Ombudsman (FTO) Dr Asif Mahmood Jah has appointed Dr Zulfiqar Ali

as Advisor Incharge of the Regional Office Lahore with immediate effect.

Dr Zulfiqar Ali, a seasoned officer of the Pakistan Customs Service, brings extensive

experience to the position.

Before his retirement, he served as Chief Collector Customs in Lahore and Quetta, where he played

a key role in ensuring effective revenue collection and the enforcement of customs laws.

He also held several senior positions within the Federal board of Revenue (FBR), contributing

significantly to policy implementation and institutional strengthening.

His induction will further enhance the performance and outreach of the Lahore regional office,

providing taxpayers with improved access to justice and speedy resolution of grievances.

With his proven track record and leadership skills, Dr Zulfiqar Ali is expected to strengthen

the FTO’s role in promoting transparency, accountability, and taxpayer facilitation.

