Open Menu

Dr Zulfiqar Ali Appointed VC UAF

Sumaira FH Published March 04, 2025 | 08:28 PM

Dr Zulfiqar Ali appointed VC UAF

Prof Dr Zulfiqar Ali has been appointed as Vice Chancellor of University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) for a period of four years and he has also taken charge of his office

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2025) Prof Dr Zulfiqar Ali has been appointed as Vice Chancellor of University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) for a period of four years and he has also taken charge of his office.

A spokesman of the university said here on Tuesday that Dr. Zulfiqar Ali s/o Muhammad Ramzan was a professor of Plant Breeding & Genetics University of Agriculture Faisalabad. He had worked as Director Programs & Projects at OIC’s specialized entity on Food Security “Islamic Organization for Food Security (IOFS)” at Astana, Kazakhstan since 2023.

His academic excellence was recognized by President of Pakistan by conferring upon him National-level HEC-Best University Teacher Award 2020.

His research excellence was well recognized by Pakistan Academy of Sciences, by awarding him Gold Medal in Biotechnology in 2017. He has been a winner of research productivity awards.

Dr Zulfiqar Ali has earned PhD degree from UAF, post-doc from the University of Sydney Australia and Jiangsu Academy of Agricultural Sciences, Nanjing, China.

He has made significant research contributions by producing numerous Impact Factor publications.

Furthermore, he has supervised 20 PhD and 100+ MS students.

Dr Zulfiqar Ali has developed the technologies including Pakistani hybrid wheat for seed replacement and yield gain; Architectured multifloret wheat plant to break yield stagnation; Architectured capturing wheat plant for water saving; Architectured multifloret rice plant to break yield stagnation and Rice seed biotech for phosphorous use efficiency and water saving.

Acknowledging his achievements, IOFS sent his service requisite to Government of Pakistan to work as Director Programs and Projects at IOFS.

Since February 2023, he was engaged in IOFS strategy revamping, transforming IOFS landscape from activities to projects, initiating specialized projects like Wheat Development for Mauritania and MENA, Food Hubs in OIC geography, SAZs etc.

As Pioneer Chairman Department Plant Breeding and Genetics, MNS University of Agriculture (MNSUA) Multan; Pioneer Director Quality Enhancement Cell, Pioneer Director/Principal Officer Office of Research Innovation and Commercialization, MNUSA from 2015 to 2022, he secured above three billion rupees extramural funding, UAF spokesman added.

Recent Stories

Dr Zulfiqar Ali appointed VC UAF

Dr Zulfiqar Ali appointed VC UAF

2 minutes ago
 Police committed to public safety: CPO

Police committed to public safety: CPO

6 minutes ago
 WASA launches awareness campaign on water conserva ..

WASA launches awareness campaign on water conservation

7 minutes ago
 Hamdan bin Mohammed Programme for Government Servi ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed Programme for Government Services shortlists nine government ..

16 minutes ago
 Nearly 70 killed in Bolivia bus crashes during car ..

Nearly 70 killed in Bolivia bus crashes during carnival

7 minutes ago
 DPM/FM to participate in Extraordinary Session of ..

DPM/FM to participate in Extraordinary Session of OIC Council of Foreign Ministe ..

2 minutes ago
Abdulla Al Hamed attends Mobile World Congress in ..

Abdulla Al Hamed attends Mobile World Congress in Barcelona

46 minutes ago
 Salman Agha named T20I captain; Babar, Rizwan drop ..

Salman Agha named T20I captain; Babar, Rizwan dropped

25 minutes ago
 Airbus planning to manufacture A400M components in ..

Airbus planning to manufacture A400M components in UAE

1 hour ago
 Khalifa Fund for Enterprise Development offers new ..

Khalifa Fund for Enterprise Development offers new financial package for entrepr ..

2 hours ago
 Call for joint efforts to curb foot & mouth diseas ..

Call for joint efforts to curb foot & mouth disease

11 minutes ago
 PM urges cabinet members to keep contributing towa ..

PM urges cabinet members to keep contributing towards economic stability, prospe ..

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan