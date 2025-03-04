Dr Zulfiqar Ali appointed VC UAF

Prof Dr Zulfiqar Ali has been appointed as Vice Chancellor of University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) for a period of four years and he has also taken charge of his office

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2025) Prof Dr Zulfiqar Ali has been appointed as Vice Chancellor of University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) for a period of four years and he has also taken charge of his office.

A spokesman of the university said here on Tuesday that Dr. Zulfiqar Ali s/o Muhammad Ramzan was a professor of Plant Breeding & Genetics University of Agriculture Faisalabad. He had worked as Director Programs & Projects at OIC’s specialized entity on Food Security “Islamic Organization for Food Security (IOFS)” at Astana, Kazakhstan since 2023.

His academic excellence was recognized by President of Pakistan by conferring upon him National-level HEC-Best University Teacher Award 2020.

His research excellence was well recognized by Pakistan Academy of Sciences, by awarding him Gold Medal in Biotechnology in 2017. He has been a winner of research productivity awards.

Dr Zulfiqar Ali has earned PhD degree from UAF, post-doc from the University of Sydney Australia and Jiangsu Academy of Agricultural Sciences, Nanjing, China.

He has made significant research contributions by producing numerous Impact Factor publications.

Furthermore, he has supervised 20 PhD and 100+ MS students.

Dr Zulfiqar Ali has developed the technologies including Pakistani hybrid wheat for seed replacement and yield gain; Architectured multifloret wheat plant to break yield stagnation; Architectured capturing wheat plant for water saving; Architectured multifloret rice plant to break yield stagnation and Rice seed biotech for phosphorous use efficiency and water saving.

Acknowledging his achievements, IOFS sent his service requisite to Government of Pakistan to work as Director Programs and Projects at IOFS.

Since February 2023, he was engaged in IOFS strategy revamping, transforming IOFS landscape from activities to projects, initiating specialized projects like Wheat Development for Mauritania and MENA, Food Hubs in OIC geography, SAZs etc.

As Pioneer Chairman Department Plant Breeding and Genetics, MNS University of Agriculture (MNSUA) Multan; Pioneer Director Quality Enhancement Cell, Pioneer Director/Principal Officer Office of Research Innovation and Commercialization, MNUSA from 2015 to 2022, he secured above three billion rupees extramural funding, UAF spokesman added.