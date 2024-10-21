Dr. Zulfiqar Declares Dengue Fever As Curable
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 21, 2024 | 08:50 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2024) Assistant professor Dr. Zulfiqar Ali Liaquat University of Medical and Health Sciences said on Monday that dengue fever was curable and did not spread by touching.
Most of the people are rush to hospitals because of panic and fear, he said and added that they should take preventive measures instead of being afraid.
Talking to APP here on Monday he said that Dengue is a viral infection transmitted by mosquitoes. It can cause symptoms such as fever, severe joint and muscle pain, rash, and in some cases, haemorrhaging. Talking about the preventive measures he said it include eliminating mosquito breeding sites and using protective clothing and insect repellent. If you suspect dengue, seek medical attention promptly.
To a question, he said that there is no specific treatment to shorten the course of dengue fever.
He said that medications are given to alleviate the signs and symptom.
He said that in this case the bed rest is essential to a speedy recovery and the patient should consume plenty of water, which will help to alleviate the illness
To another question, he suggested that people sleep under mosquito netting or in a room, which has mosquito screens on the windows. Mosquitoes are unlikely to bite in an air-conditioned room and under strong fans. He said that the mosquito coils are also useful to help prevent mosquitoes from entering the room. He further advised that avoid or reduce outdoor activities during morning and late afternoon because Aedes mosquitoes are daytime feeders.
APP/mwq
