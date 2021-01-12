UrduPoint.com
Dr. Zulfiqar Qureshi Appointed As Chairman DM&CS At Sindh University

Tue 12th January 2021 | 09:49 PM

Presidential Award winner classical singer,Associate Professor Dr. Zulfiqar Ali Qureshi has been appointed as Chairman of the Department of Media and Communication Studies University of Sindh Jamshoro

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2021 ) :Presidential Award winner classical singer,Associate Professor Dr. Zulfiqar Ali Qureshi has been appointed as Chairman of the Department of Media and Communication Studies University of Sindh Jamshoro.

According to university spokesman, the Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr.

Fateh Muhammad Burfat gave away the appointment order to Dr. Zulfiqar Ali Qureshi at his office after the meeting of the syndicate on Tuesday. After completion of tenure of outgoing chairman, Dr. Bashir Ahmed Memon, the competent authority has made the appointment till the next meeting of the Syndicate. Dr. Zulfiqar Ali Qureshi is on number second in seniority list after relieving Professor.

