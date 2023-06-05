UrduPoint.com

Draconian Laws Fuel Separatist Movements In India's Conflict-hit Manipur State

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 05, 2023 | 09:38 PM

Draconian laws fuel separatist movements in India's conflict-hit Manipur state

The imposition of draconian laws like the Armed Forces Special Powers Acts (AFSPA) in the Indian state of Manipur has deepened the trust deficit between the government and multi-ethnic society of Manipur state, fueling the already active separatist movements in the region

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2023 ) :The imposition of draconian laws like the Armed Forces Special Powers Acts (AFSPA) in the Indian state of Manipur has deepened the trust deficit between the government and multi-ethnic society of Manipur state, fueling the already active separatist movements in the region.

Since May 3, Manipur has witnessed inter-ethnic clashes primarily between Meitei and Kuki communities which resulted in over 98 deaths and the burning of at least 1,700 buildings including homes and religious sites.

According to the media reports, more than 35,000 people are currently displaced as well, with many now living in one of the 315 relief camps in the state.

Instead of finding out any political means to resolve the dispute, the "Indian government's response has largely echoed the strategies India has previously employed during unrest in the Northeast or Jammu and Kashmir," the United States Institute of Peace said in a report.

"This has included issuing military curfews, suspending internet services and deploying approximately 17,000 troops and paramilitary forces with shoot-on-site orders in effect for "extreme cases." Just like the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the Narendra Modi-led government is also trying to suppress the demands of the three million people, through the use of brutal force.

The AFSPA act has been criticized by the Human Rights Watch as a "tool of state abuse, oppression and discrimination". On March 31, 2012, the UN asked India to revoke AFSPA saying it had no place in Indian democracy.

The violence erupted after the militants, reportedly backed by the central government attacked five localities mainly inhibited by the Christian community.

The latest factor triggering the violence was a high court's decision ordering to grant a scheduled Tribe (ST) status to the Meiteis that would give them access to forest lands and entitle them to reservations in government jobs and educational institutions. The move has created fear among tribal communities, including Kukis of losing their lands.

However, despite the violence in Manipur, the ruling BJP (Bharatiya Janata Party) led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah continue to electioneer for state assembly elections in Karnataka.

Amit Shah made his first statement about the violence 23 days after it began but Modi has not yet publicly acknowledged the situation.

According to the USIP, in Manipur, there are at least four valley-based armed groups, several Naga groups and nearly 30 Kuki armed insurgent organizations. The proliferation of armed groups � at one point estimated to stand at around 60 � contributed to the sense of a "war within a war" in the state.

Those closely connected with political power took advantage of the tumultuous situation. The armed groups frequently back candidates in state elections.

"Northeast politicians have reported intimidation by opposing armed groups, and civil society organizations in Manipur emphasized that the 2022 elections were overshadowed by "open intimidation" from militant groups and violence across polling stations. This has led to "democracy at gunpoint" in this fragile region," the USIP report added.

Shashi Tharoor, an Indian parliamentarian, called for President's rule and blamed the BJP-led government, saying it has failed to govern the state.

Peter Machado, the Metropolitan Archbishop of Bangalore, expressed concern that the Christian community is being made to feel insecure.

All 10 Kuki MLAs, including eight from the Bharatiya Janata Party, issued a statement demanding a separate body be created to administer their community under the constitution of India in the wake of the violent ethnic clashes.

The United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, Volker Turk, urged the authorities to "respond to the situation quickly, including by investigating and addressing root causes of the violence in line with their international human rights obligations".

Related Topics

Assembly India Militants Prime Minister Internet United Nations Democracy Civil Society Narendra Modi Jammu Bangalore Naga United States March May Christian Media From Government Million Jobs Court

Recent Stories

ZHO signs Mou with Russia&#039;s Ural Federal Univ ..

ZHO signs Mou with Russia&#039;s Ural Federal University

4 minutes ago
 1st Quaid-e-Azam National C'ship: Semifinal lineup ..

1st Quaid-e-Azam National C'ship: Semifinal lineup of U19 category completed

12 minutes ago
 Three dacoits arrested, weapons recovered

Three dacoits arrested, weapons recovered

12 minutes ago
 Dastgir lays foundation stone of 500/132 KV grid s ..

Dastgir lays foundation stone of 500/132 KV grid station in Faisalabad

10 minutes ago
 EU Partnership Mission in Moldova to Work With Cab ..

EU Partnership Mission in Moldova to Work With Cabinet to Enhance Cybersecurity ..

10 minutes ago
 AI Weaponization of Huge Concern, Governments Shou ..

AI Weaponization of Huge Concern, Governments Should Mitigate Risks - Guterres

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.