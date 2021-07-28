UrduPoint.com
Draft Bill On Child Protection Prepared

Umer Jamshaid 36 seconds ago Wed 28th July 2021 | 06:57 PM

On the direction of Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar, a comprehensive law on child protection has been drafted, under which, the protection and welfare of children will be ensured

In this regard, a meeting chaired by Provincial Minister for Social Welfare Syed Yawar Abbas Bukhari discussed the final draft of the Child Protection Bill- 2021 and exchanged views on some provisions of the proposed law. Director General Social Welfare Punjab Shahid Niaz gave a briefing on various aspects of the draft.

Addressing the meeting, the minister said that for the first time in Punjab, a comprehensive draft bill on children rights had been devised in which all the agencies concerned had played a positive role.

"Our goal is not just to help children, but to bring all minors under the ambit of law to protect their rights," he stressed.

In the next phase, the law department will draft the bill, after which, it would be placed before the Punjab cabinet meeting for approval.

Syed Yawar Abbas Bukhari directed that drafting of the bill should be completed as soon as possible as desired by Chief Minister Punjab.

UNICEF's recommendations have also been taken into account in the preparation of bill to makePunjab a child-friendly province, he added.

