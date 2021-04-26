Draft digital media advertisement policy posted on Sindh Info dept website

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2021 ) :Sindh Information department on the directives of Minister Information Sindh Syed Nasir Hussain Shah on has posted draft of Sindh Digital Media Policy 2021 on official website of the department "www.

information.sindh.gov.pk" for feedback and suggestions from the concerned quarters.

Any suggestions and proposals on the policy could be sent on email'dgprsindh70@gmail.com' by May 11, so as to finalize the same, said astatement on Monday.