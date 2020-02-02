UrduPoint.com
Draft Hajj Policy 2020 Likely To Be Presented For Approval On Feb 4

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Sun 02nd February 2020 | 05:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2020 ) :Draft Hajj Policy of government scheme will most likely be presented in the Federal cabinet for approval on February 4, an official of Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony said.

Talking to APP, he said the package is likely to remain Rs 550,000 however the federal cabinet will finalize the hajj package and air fares.

Efforts were being underway to keep hajj package at minimum level, however the increase in hajj package is inevitable owing to variety of reasons including levy of new taxes, increase in hajj fee, air fare, insurance fee, increase in Maktab, accommodation, transport charges.

Likewise the parity ratio of Riyal-Rupee has also registered increase has significantly contributed in increasing hajj package.

He said no suggestion was under consideration right now to decrease or increase quota of hajj group organisers (HGOs).

Additional hajj quota if granted by Saudi Arabia, will be awarded to new HGOs.

He said a mobile application (App) has been introduced for facilitating pilgrims.Training of intending pilgrims will be introduced on modern lines including by using 3D will be ensured.Efforts were underway to set up Haji camp at Lahore.

The scrutiny of audit firms was being continued for onward enrolment of newHGOs in compliance with the orders of Islamabad High Court (IHC).The audit firm will be finalised this week.

Efforts were underway to reduce fare of airlines. Monitoring of private hajj scheme was essential.

