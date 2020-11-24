Draft is ready for release of Shehbaz Sharif, Hamza Shehbaz

(@fidahassanain)

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 24th, 2020) A draft is ready for release of Opposition Leader in National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif and Opposition Leader in Punjab Assembly Hamza Shahbaz on parole for five days, the sources said on Tuesday.

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar also directed to get the draft approved from the provincial cabinet. The Punjab Home Department said that both Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leaders would be released following approval from the cabinet.

The PML-N leaders are likely to be released following the death of Shehbaz Sharif’s mother and Hamza Shahbaz’s grandmother – Begum Shamim Akhtar. She passed away in London and her dead body will be brought to Pakistan for funeral and burial.