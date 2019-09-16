Draft law on polythene bags to be finalised in one week: Chief Secretary

UrduPoint.com
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2019 ):Punjab Chief Secretary Yousaf Naseem Khokhar on Monday said that the draft law on polythene bags would be finalised within one week.

Presiding over a meeting at his office here, he reviewed in detail different aspects of the draft law. The chief secretary said that legislation should be done to end the use of polythene bags, which were causing environmental pollution.

He said that controlling pollution was among priorities of the incumbent government, adding that collective efforts were needed to address this serious issue.

The secretary environment briefed the meeting that two petitions seeking a ban on polythene bags had been pending with the Lahore High Court.

The meeting was attended by administrative secretaries of different departments including law, local government, industries, representative of WWF-Pakistan and officers concerned.

