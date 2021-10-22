Draft law regarding fake news sent to cabinet: Fawad

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2021 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain said on Friday that draft of a law regarding "fake news" has been handed over to the Federal cabinet.

The minister said in a tweet that since 2018 he has been saying that the country could not move forward without fundamental political reforms.

He said that media and judicial reforms were essential.