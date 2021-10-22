Draft Law Regarding Fake News Sent To Cabinet: Fawad
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Fri 22nd October 2021 | 11:33 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2021 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain said on Friday that draft of a law regarding "fake news" has been handed over to the Federal cabinet.
The minister said in a tweet that since 2018 he has been saying that the country could not move forward without fundamental political reforms.
He said that media and judicial reforms were essential.