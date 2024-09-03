Open Menu

Draft Master Plan For Abbottabad Open For Public Review

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 03, 2024 | 09:20 PM

Draft master plan for Abbottabad open for public review

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2024) The Urban Policy and Planning Unit (UPU) of the Planning and Development Department, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Tuesday announced that the draft Master Plan for Abbottabad City is now available for public review.

The plan, developed by NESPAK, a leading consultancy firm, has been submitted for finalization and approval.

In accordance with Section 15 (7) of the Land Use and Building Control Act 2021, UPU is seeking recommendations, suggestions, and objections from the public. This process includes advertisements in prominent national daily newspapers.

The draft Master Plan is also accessible on the UPU website and has been shared with relevant stakeholders.

The deputy commissioner Abbottabad has been appointed as the Convener of the District Land Use and Management Committee, responsible for overseeing the formulation and implementation of the Master Plan.

UPU is providing support to the Committee under Section 6 of the Act.

In this regard a public hearing is also scheduled to be held on 9th Sep 2024 at Jalal Baba Auditorium Abbottabad, where officials from line departments, local political leaders, and the general public will have the opportunity to discuss the draft plan.

The feedback collected will be used to refine the Master Plan before it is submitted to the Land Use and Building Control Council, chaired by the Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, for final approval and implementation.

