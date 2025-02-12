- Home
Draft Of National Animal Health, Welfare And Veterinary Public Health Bill 2024 Received
Umer Jamshaid Published February 12, 2025 | 11:00 AM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2025) The meeting of the committee formed by the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Cabinet to deliberate on the draft of the National Animal Health, Welfare and Veterinary Public Health Bill 2024 was held at Civil Secretariat Peshawar under the chairmanship of Minister for Livestock, Fisheries and Cooperatives Fazal Hakeem Khan Yousafzay.
Provincial Agriculture Minister Sajjad Barkwal, Law Minister Aftab Alam Advocate, Advocate General Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Shah Faisal Atman Khel, Secretary Livestock Fakhar Alam, and DG Livestock Extension Department Dr. Asal Khan participated in the meeting.
In the meeting, the proposed bill was discussed in detail, in which, in particular, the points of similarity or contradiction between the existing provincial laws and the Federal bill were examined.
The participants also discussed the impact on provincial autonomy as a result of the application of the federal bill if there is any deficiency in the act at the provincial level.
During the meeting, it was informed that after the 18th Amendment, there are already laws at the provincial level which ensure the protection of animal health, welfare and public health. However, it was urged that the services of the Law Department be hired to further scrutinize the proposed bill and strengthen its legitimacy.
The participants also agreed that comprehensive legislation can not only ensure animal care and welfare, but also take effective measures to protect public health and the environment.
This meeting is another important effort by the government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to ensure transparency and effectiveness in the legislative process.
Keeping in view the public interest, the views of all stakeholders will be incorporated on this bill to create a comprehensive and effective legal framework.
