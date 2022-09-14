UrduPoint.com

Draft Of Punjab Ehsaas Program Act 2022 Approved

Umer Jamshaid Published September 14, 2022 | 08:19 PM

Draft of Punjab Ehsaas Program Act 2022 approved

The Punjab government has decided to declare the support of people living below the poverty line as state responsibility

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2022 ) :The Punjab government has decided to declare the support of people living below the poverty line as state responsibility.

In this regard, draft of Punjab Ehsaas Program Act 2022 was approved by the cabinet sub-committee on legislative business.

Under the proposed law, all social services in the province will be integrated. The meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Legislative Affairs was held in the Civil Secretariat under the chairmanship of Provincial Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Raja Bisharat. Special Assistant to Chief Minister (SACM) on Ehsaas Program Senator Dr. Sania Nishtar, Provincial Minister for Communications and Works Ali Afzal Sahi, MNA Sadaqat Ali Abbasi and related government officials participated in the meeting.

Senator Dr. Sania Nishtar, while briefing the meeting on the draft of the Punjab Ehsaas Program Act 2022, said that the Ehsaas program is being integrated in Punjab.

"Under the proposed law, more than 120 social services of Punjab will be monitored by a Central Ehsaas board", she briefed. "Dynamics of any public social service work will not be changed under the new law, however access to people living below the poverty line will be more streamlined", explained the SACM.

Chairman Committee Raja Basharat said that after the approval of the Cabinet, the draft will be presented in the Punjab Assembly.

The meeting also deliberated on regulating act of increase the production capacity of sugar mills.

Provincial Minister Raja Basharat directed that the issue of regulation of enhancement of production capacity of sugar mills should be forwarded to the Punjab Cabinet for final approval. Amending the existing law in this regard is also being reviewed in the meeting, he added.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Business Government Of Punjab Punjab All Government Cabinet Punjab Assembly Raja Basharat

Recent Stories

US Puts Cyber-Related Sanctions on 10 People, 2 En ..

US Puts Cyber-Related Sanctions on 10 People, 2 Entities Linked to IRGC - Treasu ..

10 seconds ago
 Supreme Court issues show cause notice to VC BZU i ..

Supreme Court issues show cause notice to VC BZU in mashroom growth of Law Colle ..

42 seconds ago
 Lucky Cement distributes ration in flood victims

Lucky Cement distributes ration in flood victims

43 seconds ago
 Two robbers arrested after encounter

Two robbers arrested after encounter

44 seconds ago
 KP CM approves land use plans for 6 big cities

KP CM approves land use plans for 6 big cities

46 seconds ago
 Think of flood affectees; stop political bickering ..

Think of flood affectees; stop political bickering: Cheema

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.