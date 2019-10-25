Draft of six new laws forwarded to law ministry: Shireen Mazari

(@FahadShabbir)

Federal Minster for Human Rights Dr Shireen Mazari on Friday said that draft of six new human rights related laws had been forwarded to the law ministry

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2019 ) :Federal Minster for Human Rights Dr Shireen Mazari on Friday said that draft of six new human rights related laws had been forwarded to the law ministry.

Pakistan would actively participate in the next scheduled meeting of the Human Rights Commission in the next month, she added.

Addressing a meeting at the Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FCCI), she said that business related concessions were directly linked with many international protocols, conventions and agreements.

She said: We will consult stake-holders to present Pakistani viewpoint in the Human Rights Commission, adding that Prime Minister Imran Khan had also convened a meeting in which he was briefed about developments on human rights front.

Regarding death penalty, she said that Pakistan had clarified its position that it was not going to rescind it.

Regarding child abuse, she said that the human rights ministry had launched an awareness campaign to sensitise people about children protection.

She said that women were also enjoying equal rights in Pakistan and there was no distinction in salary package of male and female. She added that Women in Distress and Detention Fund had been made operational just a week ago under which female could get free legal assistance in addition to financial help.

Earlier, in his address, President FCCI Rana Sikandar Azam briefed about the FCCI while President Faisalabad Women Chamber of Commerce and Industry Madam Quratul Ain also spoke.

Later, Rana Sikandar Azam presented FCCI shield to Federal Minister Dr Shireen Mazari.