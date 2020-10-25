UrduPoint.com
Draft Ziarat Policy To Be Placed Before Cabinet For Approval

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Sun 25th October 2020 | 12:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2020 ) :The Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony has almost finalised a ziarat policy to facilitate religious pilgrims intending to visit their holy places in Iran, Iraq and Syria.

The policy aimed at ensuring efficient ziarat arrangements through provision of services, logistics, security and health care during religious pilgrimage to Iran, Iraq and Syria, would be placed before the cabinet soon for approval, official sources told APP.

The policy involving private operators on pattern of Hajj and Umrah policy, has been devised in consultation with ministry of interior, security agencies, ministry of foreign affairs, finance division, salars, ziarat tour operators and religious leaders.

According to policy different agreements would be inked with various countries for smooth issuance of visas, provision of accommodation, health, travelling and other facilities to visiting zaireen.

More Stories From Pakistan

