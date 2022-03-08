Dragon fruit nursery inaugurated at Sindh Agriculture University

The Vice Chancellor Sindh Agriculture University Tando Jam Dr. Fateh Marri and the Commissioner Hyderabad Nadeem ur Rehman Memon jointly inaugurated the first Dragon Fruit Experimental Nursery at Varsity's Latif Farm on Tuesday

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2022 ) :The Vice Chancellor Sindh Agriculture University Tando Jam Dr. Fateh Marri and the Commissioner Hyderabad Nadeem ur Rehman Memon jointly inaugurated the first Dragon Fruit Experimental Nursery at Varsity's Latif Farm on Tuesday.

The nursery which established by the university in collaboration with Dua Foundation will be supervised by experts from the Directorate of Farms and Horticulture Department of Sindh Agriculture University, while PhD and Masters programme students will also conduct research work at the nursery.

Addressing the inaugural ceremony, Dr. Fateh Marri said the experts of the university are conducting research on pure seeds with such crops and fruits which were earlier not cultivated in Sindh due to weather and climate.

He informed that after the successful research, Sindh Agriculture University (SAU)would provide assistance to the farmers in growing dragon fruit.

The Commissioner Nadeem ur Rehman Memon commended the research done by SAU on pure seeds and especially various fruits adding that the experts of the university are not only providing academic and research services but also assisting the government in conducting timely research on livestock, crops, soil, water, and other issues including the guidance of farmers.

The Chairman Dua Foundation Muhammad Amir Khan informed that the demand for dragon fruit was high in the country and the success of this project will encourage other farmers.

Dr. Noor-un-Nisa Memon, focal person of the project at Sindh Agriculture University said there was quality nutrition in dragon fruit and it is an expensive fruit that is in demand not only in the country but also in the international market.

Among others,General Secretary, Dua Foundation Dr. Fayyaz Alam, Dean Faculty of Crop Production Dr. Qamaruddin Chachar, Dean Faculty of Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Sciences Dr. Syed Ghiyasuddin Shah Rashidi and Chairman High Power Farms Committee Dr. Mujahid Leghari were also present on the occasion.