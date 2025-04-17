Drain cleaning drive launched near GT Road

(@FahadShabbir)

GUJRAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2025) On the directives of Commissioner Gujranwala and Administrator Municipal Corporation Gujrat, Syed Naveed Haider Shirazi, a special cleanliness and sanitation campaign has been launched across the city.

Chief Officer Khaliq Dad Gara is supervising the operation, while Chief Sanitary Inspector Chaudhry Nasrullah Kang initiated the drain-cleaning drive near the GT Road Estate Area using heavy machinery.

According to officials, the campaign aims to improve the drainage system ahead of the monsoon season and prevent public inconvenience.

The chief sanitary inspector stated that all hotspot areas have been identified and are being cleaned in phases.He added that municipal corporation staff are working diligently to ensure a clean and healthy environment in the city.