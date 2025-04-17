Open Menu

Drain Cleaning Drive Launched Near GT Road

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 17, 2025 | 07:13 PM

Drain cleaning drive launched near GT Road

On the directives of Commissioner Gujranwala and Administrator Municipal Corporation Gujrat, Syed Naveed Haider Shirazi, a special cleanliness and sanitation campaign has been launched across the city

GUJRAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2025) On the directives of Commissioner Gujranwala and Administrator Municipal Corporation Gujrat, Syed Naveed Haider Shirazi, a special cleanliness and sanitation campaign has been launched across the city.

Chief Officer Khaliq Dad Gara is supervising the operation, while Chief Sanitary Inspector Chaudhry Nasrullah Kang initiated the drain-cleaning drive near the GT Road Estate Area using heavy machinery.

According to officials, the campaign aims to improve the drainage system ahead of the monsoon season and prevent public inconvenience.

The chief sanitary inspector stated that all hotspot areas have been identified and are being cleaned in phases.He added that municipal corporation staff are working diligently to ensure a clean and healthy environment in the city.

Recent Stories

Drain cleaning drive launched near GT Road

Drain cleaning drive launched near GT Road

3 minutes ago
 Pakistan's external account posts record monthly s ..

Pakistan's external account posts record monthly surplus of $1.19b; Khurram Sche ..

7 minutes ago
 European Central Bank cuts interest rates by 25 ba ..

European Central Bank cuts interest rates by 25 basis points

16 minutes ago
 UN nuclear chief says Iran, US running out of time ..

UN nuclear chief says Iran, US running out of time to secure deal

12 minutes ago
 Indonesian Deputy Minister for Multilateral Cooper ..

Indonesian Deputy Minister for Multilateral Cooperation visits COMSTECH

7 minutes ago
 Legend Holding Group strengthens UAE-China partner ..

Legend Holding Group strengthens UAE-China partnership ties, future-forward inno ..

45 minutes ago
Turkish central bank raises interest rate to 46 pe ..

Turkish central bank raises interest rate to 46 percent

7 minutes ago
 Scientists find strongest evidence yet of life on ..

Scientists find strongest evidence yet of life on alien planet

46 minutes ago
 Austria’s harmful emissions fall below 70 millio ..

Austria’s harmful emissions fall below 70 million tonnes for first time

46 minutes ago
 Advanced Technology Research Council steps in as G ..

Advanced Technology Research Council steps in as Gold Sponsor of University Game ..

1 hour ago
 Dubai Internet City highlights Dubai's digital eco ..

Dubai Internet City highlights Dubai's digital economy in Singapore

1 hour ago
 53% of Abu Dhabi residents meet WHO’s physical a ..

53% of Abu Dhabi residents meet WHO’s physical activity levels: DCD

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan